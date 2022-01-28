Food & Drink

News & Observer: There are 54,000 possible Cook Out combos

By Patsy O'Donnell
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11's newsgathering partner The News & Observer takes a look at the 54,000 possible combinations available for order at the popular restaurant chain Cook Out.

Cook Out was founded in North Carolina in 1989 and is headquartered in Thomasville. It has 73 locations throughout the state. Bit & Grain, A North Carolina-based digital documentary project first wrote about the thousands of ordering options in 2016.

N&O Reporter Korie Dean explores the seemingly endless possibilities that comes with the Cook Out Tray. You can read the entire story on the combinations and how to order the next time you are at Cook Out on the News and Observer's webpage.
