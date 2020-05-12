Coronavirus

Durham economy well poised to bounce back after COVID-19 pandemic, new study says

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- New research shows the local economy is well-positioned to rebound quickly after the pandemic.

The report from Moody's Analytics looked at the top 100 metro areas in the United States and highlighted Durham as one of those at the top to recover.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Moody's names low population density and educational attainment as the two factors.

"I do think we're fortunate to live in North Carolina," said Dr. Emma Rasiel, professor of economics at Duke University. "We can get out, we can walk, we can run and exercise."

Raleigh isn't as high as Durham but Dr. Rasiel believes it is well-positioned to bounce back as well.

"Raleigh is the state capital so there's a lot of governmental work that goes on there and that's likely to continue once we open up again," she said. "People don't get fired out of government."

Durham is at the top of the list alongside San Jose and Washington D.C.

"We have technology firms and healthcare firms," Dr. Rasiel said. "These are all doing pretty well during this period of time so those will help strengthen the economy when we open up again. We also have enormous hospital systems--we've got the entire Duke hospital system, the entire UNC system and we've got Wake Med."

The most vulnerable cities are New York, Las Vegas and San Francisco.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamraleighcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Community updates: Cumberland libraries want you to return books
New Yorkers come together for 'Rise Up New York!' virtual telethon
Some NC families to get increased food stamp benefits on May 22
Trump abruptly ends briefing after contentious exchanges
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Health officials estimate 9,115 COVID-19 recoveries in NC
NC 18-year-old shoots, kills grandmother on Mother's Day
Travel, vacation scams cost consumers more than $10.6M: FTC
Raleigh teens start mask company, sell thousands in first month
Most dial COVID-19 hotline for urgent needs
Colo. restaurant shut down for opening in-person dining
Fayetteville restaurants seeing meat shortage and increased prices
Show More
'I just miss my mom:' Triangle woman says mother died alone from COVID-19
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
CA inmates tried to infect themselves with coronavirus
Asian American group encourages reporting discrimination
More TOP STORIES News