Durham economy well poised to bounce back after COVID-19 pandemic, new study says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- New research shows the local economy is well-positioned to rebound quickly after the pandemic.
The report from Moody's Analytics looked at the top 100 metro areas in the United States and highlighted Durham as one of those at the top to recover.
Moody's names low population density and educational attainment as the two factors.
"I do think we're fortunate to live in North Carolina," said Dr. Emma Rasiel, professor of economics at Duke University. "We can get out, we can walk, we can run and exercise."
Raleigh isn't as high as Durham but Dr. Rasiel believes it is well-positioned to bounce back as well.
"Raleigh is the state capital so there's a lot of governmental work that goes on there and that's likely to continue once we open up again," she said. "People don't get fired out of government."
Durham is at the top of the list alongside San Jose and Washington D.C.
"We have technology firms and healthcare firms," Dr. Rasiel said. "These are all doing pretty well during this period of time so those will help strengthen the economy when we open up again. We also have enormous hospital systems--we've got the entire Duke hospital system, the entire UNC system and we've got Wake Med."
The most vulnerable cities are New York, Las Vegas and San Francisco.
