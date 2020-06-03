WEATHER ALERT
Protesters gather in front of Executive Mansion to demand action from Gov. Roy Cooper
coronavirus
LATEST: Durham child dies of COVID-19, according to GoFundMe
Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.
NC social worker makes coloring book for kids coping amid COVID-19
NHL Awards Watch: Likely finalists, hipster picks, unfair snubs
Triangle divers find new ways to train without pool amid COVID-19
NBA presents players with plan for season restart, AP reports
Carowinds targeting late June reopening
Trump tweets RNC will 'find another state' to hold convention
LATEST: COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high in North Carolina
Will protests trigger a COVID-19 spike? NC health officials weigh in
LATEST: NCDHHS discusses effort to partner with minority-owned businesses
Community updates: Raleigh parks reopen many services, facilities
The NHL's coronavirus pause: Players, coaches offer opinions on return-to-play format
Skip the stores, head directly to the source for toilet paper
COVID-19 LATEST: NC to observe Day of Mourning
LATEST: 1,185 more COVID-19 cases bring total to 27,673
Partygoer at Missouri's Lake of Ozarks positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 LATEST: DPS to give 20,000 Chromebooks to students
NC bowling alley owners plan to file lawsuit against governor
Dr. Cohen asks RNC for more information on COVID-19 plan
