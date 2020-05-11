Coronavirus

Coronavirus in New York: How Manhattan street corner erupts into outdoor dance party at 7 p.m.

NEW YORK -- A street corner in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood has been erupting into an outdoor dance party on most nights at 7 p.m. all because of a neighbor.

Mathias Jorge has been blasting upbeat music from his fourth-floor window for several minutes after the nightly applause for frontline workers.

In non-pandemic times, the Uruguay native works in nightlife.

Many who have gathered on the corner of 38th Street and 2nd Ave to enjoy the music are healthcare workers.

Most people seem to love what Mathias is doing, but he says he stopped playing music every single night over concerns that too many people were gathering.

He also has one neighbor who keeps calling the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymurray hillmanhattanhealthmedicaldancecoronavirushospitalhospitalsnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
38 NYC kids have inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
Equinox unveils reopening plan, including weekly visit limits
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
Raleigh hospitals get salute from first responders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 cases statewide
Mother faces more charges in crash that killed 2 children in Durham
South Carolina restaurants can reopen for inside dining Monday
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
Princeton has 1st black valedictorian in university's 274-year history
38 NYC kids have inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
Shanghai Disneyland reopens with masks, social distancing measures
Show More
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
Amtrak to require face coverings beginning Monday
Raleigh hospitals get salute from first responders
Pedestrian hit, killed in Raleigh on I-540 East
More TOP STORIES News