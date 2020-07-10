'I could barely keep up:' Mechanics getting surge of business since stay-at-home order lifted

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mechanics are being inundated with work now that people are moving around more.Five Points Service Center said it went from doing maybe one state inspection a day during the stay-at-home order to 22. Tests are being run every 30 minutes."We went from very, very quiet to days when the phone was just ringing off the hook and I could barely keep up with one call after another," General Manager Casey Covey said.The parking lots at his shop is packed most days. There have been tons of maintenance work."Lots of dead batteries. Cars sat for months," Covey said.Other people are investing in expensive jobs, such as brake systems, to keep their vehicles going for the long-term."A lot of folks that said, 'Oh, I'm going to trade in my car later,' they're actually now going to keep it, fix it," Covey said.The crush of business is vastly different compared to a couple months ago.Hours were cut and staffers spent some days waiting around hoping someone would walk through the door.The shop is now staying open until 8 or 9 at night to keep the engine of this small business running."It's a relief, but it can be overwhelming from going from 0 to all of a sudden -- rush, rush, rush, rush, rush," Covey said.The takeaway: Mechanics are seeing a surge and if you need something, there could be a longer wait to get into a shop. Call ahead and make an appointment instead of just stopping by your go-to spot.