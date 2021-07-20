Rare corpse flower at NC State begins to bloom

The flower was on set to bloom in July or August.
NC State's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is livestreaming a view of the titan arum.
The flower, named Lupin after a character from the Harry Potter universe, produces a stinky odor (often described as being similar to rotting flesh) and heats up to the human body temperature as it blooms.
The bloom of the flower is a spectacle that people always travel to experience.
It took the NC State corpse flower 13 years to bloom for the first time (in 2016). It bloomed again in 2019 and is expected to continue to do so every 3-7 years.
When the flower does bloom, NC State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will have a sign up system for people interested in seeing and smelling the bloom for themselves.
The flower can be seen at the Marye Anne Fox Science Laboratory from 8-9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Public viewings will begin at 9 a.m. on July 21, but all of the sessions are full at this time. Some sessions may open for Friday morning.
The featured video is from a previous update.