Sen. Cory Booker to campaign for Joe Biden in Fayetteville, Raleigh and Durham Saturday

Senator Cory Booker will campaign for Joe Biden in Fayetteville, Raleigh and Durham on Saturday.

Booker will take part in a march to the polls in Fayetteville Saturday morning and then will encourage early voting in Durham and Raleigh later this afternoon.

