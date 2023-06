Anyone with the recalled product is urged to throw it out or return it to the store for a refund.

Frozen strawberries sold at Costco are being recalled due to a potential hepatitis contamination.

Wawona Frozen Foods is recalling an organic daybreak blend that's a year old.

It was distributed to some Costco stores from April 15, 2022 to June 26, 2022.

The company says no illnesses have been reported and the voluntary recall is being done out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone with the recalled product is urged to throw it out or return it to the store for a refund.