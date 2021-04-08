Traffic

Gas tanker overturns, ruptures in crash that closes entire road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An overturned gas tanker closed all five lanes of Country Club Drive in Fayetteville.

The tanker crashed around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Lakecrest Drive. Country Club Drive is closed between Murchison Road and Rosehill Road.



Fayetteville Police Department said the driver of the tanker was pinned inside the big rig when they arrived. Firefighters were able to free the driver and send them to the hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The tanker ruptured in the crash; Fayetteville Fire Department's hazardous materials team was called to the site to clean up the gasoline leak. It's unclear exactly how long it will take to clean up the area and reopen the road to traffic, but some estimates say the road could be closed through noon.

For now, drivers should avoid the area. You can take Shaw Mill Road or US 401 to get around the crash.
