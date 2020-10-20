Health & Fitness

'We've watched lots of patients die': Inside the COVID-19 Medical Intensive Care Unit at UNC Hospitals

By and The Associated Press
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Healthcare workers in the Medical Intensive Care Unit at UNC Hospitals are fighting to save the lives of people stricken with COVID-19 and it is emotionally taxing.

Loc Culp, the hospital's patient service manager, said it weighs heavily on her.

"There's probably not a day I don't cry," she said. "I'll just sit in my office and cry and then it'll be a few minutes, and I'll walk out and it's fine."

Her staff is working around the clock to care for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

"Everybody does 12-hour shifts," Culp said. "So, in a 12-hour shift, they're wearing PPE between nine to 11 hours each day."

Throughout September, COVID-19 numbers in North Carolina were steady or declining - but last week the state saw consecutive days with a record number of cases.

Culp's staff is bracing for the long haul.

"What's difficult is just seeing people not being able to breathe," she said.

She worries about what could happen if people start to let their guard down and ease safety precautions.

"It's real. It's very real. We've watched lots of patients die from this," Culp said.

Collin Stage is a nurse at UNC hospitals.

The pandemic, he said, has taught him how to wear many different hats as patients were required to be isolated from their families.

"I think you only have to have one family member in the hospital to know that you want to be there right away, and now you've got the people taking care of them saying you have to stay home," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschapel hillorange countyunccoronavirushospitalcovid 19 diariescovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake County fire tanker crashes while responding to house fire
Biden, Trump campaigns zero in on NC early voters
'COVID-19 fatigue' contributing to surge in NC cases, doctor says
Police investigating catalytic converter thefts in Durham, Raleigh
LATEST: 218,541 NC COVID-19 patients presumed to be recovered
How risky are these fall activities for COVID-19 transmission?
Debate commission to mute candidates during opponent's response
Show More
8-year-old riding bike struck by car on Capital Blvd in Raleigh
How long will you have to wait to vote in Durham or Wake County?
Rescue crews search for missing hiker in North Carolina mountains
Rare white turtle hatchling found on SC beach
Uptick in young voters could have major implications in NC
More TOP STORIES News