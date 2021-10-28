Health & Fitness

Raleigh wants your help in splitting up $43 million for COVID-19 recovery

By
Raleigh wants your help in splitting up $43 million for COVID recovery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh was handed more $73 million in the American Rescue Plan to help with COVID-19 recovery efforts. More than half of that money is still available and there is some idea of where the money is going:

  • $5 million being used to expand the Small Business Grant Program.
  • $500,000 to turn the old La Stella Restaurant on Fayetteville Street into a H.U.B.B. Kitchen, where people can rent space by the hour and cook commercially.
  • $500,000 for parklets and street improvements.


The City is sitting on about $43 million in federal funds and looking to the public in how to divvy up the cash.

"Definitely transit," suggested Raleigh resident Reginald Morgan, Jr.

"(We need money for) mental health especially during COVID, that was really hard," offered Berkley Doran.

The Raleigh City Council is prioritizing certain areas that could use a good shot of capital.

The options includes economic recovery, which may provide additional small business support, housing and homelessness, community health, infrastructure, and transit.

ABC11 showed the list to people in downtown Raleigh.

Most people say it's hard to pick one area of concern over another.

"There's so much need for everything. It (COVID-19) took a toll on so many people and everything in our daily lives," said Doran.

"All those are intertwined. These things shouldn't be separated," said Raleigh resident Daniel Hunter. What's used to build up one part should be used to build up everything."

ABC11 reached out to the City of Raleigh to talk about allocating the funds. Nobody was available.

You can weigh in on the funding by using the city's interactive survey.
