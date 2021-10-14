RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of Raleigh police officers, firefighters and other city employees are threatening to sue the city over COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
City of Raleigh Freedom to Choose said it represents 53 police officers, 48 firefighters and 17 other city employees in a letter sent to Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.
According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, 78% of the city's employees were fully vaccinated as of last week. Mayor Baldwin also reiterated that she supports the vaccine rules in place.
Raleigh's vaccine mandate deadline is Sept. 17. By that date, if an employee is not fully vaccinated, they must submit to weekly testing.
That sort of rule has become pretty standard practice across the state for many businesses, universities and entertainment venues.
Raleigh has also said employees who are not fully vaccinated will not be considered for promotions. An employee who refuses to get vaccinated and refuses to be tested for COVID-19 for five weeks could then be terminated from their position.
City of Raleigh Freedom to Choose said the policies effectively discriminate against people who decide not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The group said it will give the city until October 23 to respond.
More than 100 police, firefighters threaten to sue Raleigh over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News