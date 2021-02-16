Health & Fitness

ABC11, Radio One host townhall to address COVID-19 disparities, vaccine equity

ABC11, in partnership with Radio One, is taking your COVID-19 questions to the experts.

A panel of doctors will join our Tisha Powell and Radio One host Karen Clark to help guide you through this pandemic and address concerns and health disparities in communities of color.

The panel will include: Dr. Rasheeda Monroe, a WakeMed Pediatric primary care physician, Dr. Wanda Boone, founder of Durham's Together for Resilient Youth, Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, a Duke Health Family Medicine and Primary Care doctor, Dr. Alexa Mieses-Malchuk, a UNC Family Medicine and Primary Care physician and Dr. Ibukun Akinboyo, a Duke University Assistant Professor of Pediatrics.

Watch on ABC11.com, the ABC11 mobile app, and the ABC11 North Carolina streaming app available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, 10 injured in Brunswick County EF-3 tornado
Winter Storm Watch in effect through Thursday night
Dozens of graves underwater at Raleigh National Cemetery
LATEST: Weather could impact vaccine shipments, CDC says
What can the US learn from vaccination results in Israel?
Durham schools plan summer programs to mitigate COVID-19 learning loss
Duke researchers studying probiotic's effect on COVID-19
Show More
Some US workers getting paid to relocate during pandemic
Trump greets supporters in 1st public appearance since acquittal
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
Widow of slain UPS driver says he was a 'hardworking and loving man'
How to slow down that annoying car warranty robocall
More TOP STORIES News