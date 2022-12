Holy Cow: Cow escapes live nativity scene in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Carolina Beach found themselves helping corral several cows that escaped from a nearby church and ended up in the Cape Fear river.

The Carolina Beach Police Department posted Facebook Monday saying the cows escaped from their pen at Seaside Chapel where they were performing in a live nativity scene.

Residents, along with a K-9 officer trained with special herding skills also helped in the rescue.