Coyote terrorizes Wake County community

EMBED </>More Videos

Some Garner residents are living in fear after a coyote was spotted. (WTVD)

By
GARNER, NC (WTVD) --
Some Garner residents are living in fear and even arming themselves after a coyote was seen wandering around the area and even coming up to kids playing during broad daylight.

The animal has been roaming around Glen Creek Trail in a new housing development.

The coyote looks emaciated and old, according to some pictures that were shared with ABC11.



Residents are highly concerned the coyote has rabies, but they don't know for sure since the animal hasn't been caught or tested.

"It started getting more brazen and coming out at eight in the morning or seven o'clock at night when our families are outside and our kids are riding bikes," said resident Kari Breed.

Folks have felt essentially trapped in their homes.

"You don't want to live like that," said Breed, who explained her husband tried throwing rocks at the coyote for it to leave. "It had no concern for human interaction. It wasn't scared or anything, and they were firing shotguns into the woods or pellet guns at the animal and it was not moving."

Wake County Animal Control did come out to the neighborhood.

Director Dr. Jennifer Frederico said that animals with rabies tend to be aggressive, which is unlikely in this case.

She is encouraging residents to not take matters into their own hands and instead call Animal Control if the coyote is again spotted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
coyotesrabiesGarner
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Creedmoor Road closed in Raleigh due to serious crash
Emergency officials continue to warn beachgoers to stay out of water
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
New salmonella alert: Hungry Man frozen meal
Facebook heading for its worst trading day ever
Person hit by train, killed in Johnston County
Car slams into propane tank, Fayetteville daycare evacuated
1,642nd victim of 9/11 World Trade Center attack identified
Show More
Belk surprises Rolesville high school graduate with $500 shopping spree
TASTES LIKE SUMMER: Blue Bell's newest treat is sweet and tangy
Pence: US will sanction Turkey unless North Carolina pastor freed
Cab driver robbed at Raleigh mobile home park
Breastfeeding mom: Doctor told me to cover up in his office
More News