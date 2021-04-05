Traffic

Car slams into senior apartment complex in Fuquay-Varina

EMBED <>More Videos

Car slams into senior apartment complex

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver slammed into a Fuquay-Varina apartment complex designed for seniors.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. at Wood Spring Apartments off Highway 55.

After slamming into the apartment complex, the car was still operational. An ABC11 crew on scene said the person behind the wheel drove the car a short distance to a nearby apartment complex and parked it.

Stay with ABC11 as we work to uncover any arrests or criminal charges related to the crash--as well as any details about what led up to the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfuquay varinacar crashcar into building
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of teen who went missing while swimming in Falls Lake recovered
Body found near NC State University's campus in Raleigh, police say
Newton Grove officer killed in Sampson Co. crash days before birthday
Easter sunrise service gives option for worship amid pandemic
8 displaced, cat rescued from fire at Raleigh townhome
Woman severely injured in domestic assault in Efland, deputies say
Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53 to win women's NCAA title
Show More
North Carolina deputy dies after month-long battle with COVID-19
What to know before laminating COVID vaccine card
Chapel Hill police investigating armed robbery at PNC Bank
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
2 men critically injured in 2 Durham shootings
More TOP STORIES News