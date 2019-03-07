Crews battle fire at Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Raleigh.It happened in the 3000 block of Aileen Drive at a two-story apartment complex.Chopper 11 HD was over the scene as firefighters with flashlights were visible on the roof of the building, which appeared to sustain substantial damage.ABC11 is working to learn how the fire started, and whether there were any injuries.Check back for updates.