Justice center opens in Durham for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's now a one stop resource available in Durham for people seeking refuge from violence, including human trafficking.

Durham Family Justice Center is on Morgan Street, beside a bus stop.

It's a safe space, made possible by support from legal aid, the county sheriff's office, Durham Police Department and the county.

The people in charge confirm more than 900 reports of domestic violence in a recent 11-month period.

Of those, more than 800 were considered "high danger."

Law enforcement were called for 725 of those cases.

And more than 600 victims or survivors of violence spoke with an advocate.

Those numbers keep the district attorney and her staff busy.

"Outside of traffic related charges, what is most charged in Durham County is assault on a female. That is our most charged crime by a lot, by hundreds of cases. And we know when we see those cases that it's not just that victim, not just that defendant, there may be children involved," said Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry.

Another alarming number, Legal Aid of North Carolina assisted in at least 200 cases involving domestic violence.

That's not counting those who needed help, but did not ask for some.

Organizers hope those people will come to the Durham Family Justice Center for Assistance, including legal help, in the days and weeks to come.