1 in custody after shots fired inside Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville Police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is in custody after shots were fired inside Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Department said it got a call about a shooting shortly before 1 p.m. Officers arrived at the mall and found no victims and no active shooter.

However, investigators did find and arrest a man they believe to be responsible for firing a shot inside the food court area inside the mall.

"This was not an active shooter incident, and the mall is not on lock down," police said in a press release.

Police have not released any further information about the person in custody

Cross Creek Mall is located in eastern Fayetteville between All American Freeway and Skibo Road.