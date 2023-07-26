WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1 in custody after shots fired inside Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville Police say

WTVD logo
Wednesday, July 26, 2023 6:53PM
1 in custody after shots fired inside Cross Creek Mall
EMBED <>More Videos

One person is in custody after shots were fired inside Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is in custody after shots were fired inside Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Department said it got a call about a shooting shortly before 1 p.m. Officers arrived at the mall and found no victims and no active shooter.

However, investigators did find and arrest a man they believe to be responsible for firing a shot inside the food court area inside the mall.

"This was not an active shooter incident, and the mall is not on lock down," police said in a press release.

Police have not released any further information about the person in custody

Cross Creek Mall is located in eastern Fayetteville between All American Freeway and Skibo Road.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW