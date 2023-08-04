2 Fayetteville men face dozens of child pornography-related charges after Crime Stoppers tips

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were arrested and charged in Cumberland County on Thursday after authorities received Crime Stopper tips about child pornography.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, just after 6:30 a.m., investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the 5800 block of Aftonshire Drive in Fayetteville.

CCSO detectives said they found 36 DVDs, laptops, hard drives, cell phones, and various electronic storage devices inside the home that contained child pornographic images.

Detectives with the Sex Offender Registration Enforcement Unit arrested Michael "Mike" James Adams, 68, and Thomas Wayne Smith, 51. Detectives said both men are registered sex offenders and live at the home.

Adams was charged with 37 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $355,000 secured bond.

Smith was charged with 36 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $351,500 secured bond.

