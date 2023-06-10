Body found in Cape Fear River in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in the Cape Fear River.

Deputies received calls about a body in the Cape Fear River just before 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fayetteville boating access area at Wilmington Highway.

According to deputies, the body of a male victim was pulled from the river. Detectives were unable to determine the race or age of the victim.

There are no more details.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Senior Sergeant D. Frankart at (910) 677-5433 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org.