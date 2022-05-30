Cumberland County deputies: Molotov cocktails thrown at two churches

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding who is responsible for throwing Molotov cocktails at two churches over the weekend.The two churches targeted on Sunday were Grays Creek Church and New Calvary Missionary.Security cameras captured the suspect's vehicle at both locations.It is described as a 4-door grey car with tinted windows.If you have any information about this case you are asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.