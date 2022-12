Cumberland County off-duty deputy involved in crash that left 1 dead

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County deputy was involved in a deadly head-on collision on Monday evening.

The deputy, who was off duty, survived.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the 4700 block of Goldsboro Road.

A pickup and a passenger car were involved. Investigators haven't said which vehicle the off-duty deputy was in.

No information has been released about the person killed or whether the deputy sustained injuries in the crash.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.