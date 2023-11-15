NC Superintendent of the Year: Marvin Connelly, Jr with Cumberland County Schools

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr. was honored Tuesday night as the A. Craig Phillips 2024 North Carolina Superintendent of the Year.

Representing the Sandhills region, Dr. Connelly was selected from a group of eight esteemed regional nominees. The win spotlights his transformative leadership, particularly in spearheading the 'Cumberland Commitment: Strategic Plan,' which has brought remarkable progress and innovation to CCS, the fifth-largest school district in North Carolina, the district said in a news release.

"I am deeply honored and humbled by this recognition, which is a testament to the unwavering dedication of the entire Cumberland County Schools family," he said. "This award reflects our collective commitment to the success of every student. I am immensely proud of our achievements and look forward to continuing our journey toward educational excellence for all."

According to a news release, the school district has achieved a series of state and national recognitions, including the 2021 and 2022 National Magna Awards for equity efforts, the North Carolina State Superintendent's Purple Star District Award for three consecutive years for military-friendly practices, under Dr. Connelly's leadership.

Dr. Connelly, who is a former officer in the US Army, has served more than 30 years in public education which includes being a middle school and high school principal and a high school assistant principal.

"In Cumberland County Schools, we've embarked on a transformative journey, driven by the firm conviction that every child deserves a world-class education, regardless of their background or zip code," Dr. Connelly remarked. "Confronting deep-rooted inequities, we have transformed numerous schools from low-performing to thriving learning environments. The 'Cumberland Commitment: Strategic Plan' has been our guiding light, focusing on producing successful students, recruiting and retaining premier professionals, providing an exceptional learning environment, and collaborating with committed community partners."

The ceremony was held at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.

The prestigious award, presented by the North Carolina Association of School Administrators (NCASA), in collaboration with the North Carolina School Superintendents' Association (NCSSA) and the North Carolina School Boards Association (NCSBA), and sponsored by Scholastic Education, recognizes exceptional leadership in K-12 public schools.