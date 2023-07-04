Suspect charged with murder after missing man found dead in Cumberland County

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged a suspect with murder after a missing man was found dead Monday.

Detectives found the body of Aaron Ray Ralston, 36, near the 4700 block of Arlington Street in Hope Mills.

Jeffrey Lennon Walters, 34, of Hope Mills has been charged with first-degree murder.

Jeffrey Lennon Walters Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Walters was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center and held without bond. He is set for a first appearance at the Cumberland County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to contact Detective Sgt J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.