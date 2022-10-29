1 person dead after shooting in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Sheriff's office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night.

Deputies responded to calls about a shooting in the 2400 block of Elcar Drive off of Crystal Springs Road just after 8 p.m. On arrival deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This victim's identity has not been released.

There is no known motive at this time.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.