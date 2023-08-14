Father shoots, kills driver who crashed into and killed son: Person Co. Sheriff's Office

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A father is in custody for shooting and killing a driver who hit and killed his son with a truck, according to Person County Sheriff's Office.

The family of three ran out of gas and was walking down Dink Ashley Road when the juvenile son was hit and killed.

The man driving that truck stopped and called 911 around 6:30 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Plane hits power lines, crashes into lake in Hickory; 2 killed

Deputies said that's when the father of the boy pulled out a gun and shot the driver. The driver then died while being rushed to the hospital.

Person County Sheriff's Office said the family who ran out of gas, then jumped into the man's truck and drove it to their home on Cedar Creek.

The sheriff's office has not released any names of the people involved in the incident. The specific charges the father is facing also have not been released.