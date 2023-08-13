Plane hits power lines, crashes into Lake in Hickory; 2 killed

Officials said two people were killed Sunday morning after a plane crash in Hickory, North Carolina.

According to local ABC affiliate WSOC, Hickory police and fire crews responded to a plane crash in Lake Hickory at around 11:30 a.m. Crews said the plane hit high-tension power lines, causing widespread power outages in the area.

More than 18,000 customers were without power following the crash, according to Duke Energy.

Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed two people were killed in the crash.

Multiple agencies and the FAA are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.