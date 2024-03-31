New art exhibit takes center stage at the Biltmore in Asheville

This is glass-blowing artist Dale Chihuly's second appearance at the estate, but this time with a gallery exploring his art.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new art exhibit is now open at the Biltmore in Asheville.

The exhibit is a time capsule of his career, showing installations inspired by his early art through his most recent ideas.

The Biltmore inspired a few pieces, even using sycamore trees from the estate for one installation.

The art exhibit is open through January 5.

This partnership between Chihuly and the Biltmore Estate is three years in the making.