Previously convicted murderer could be linked to as many as 17 Triangle fast food restaurant robberies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man could be linked to as many as 17 fast food restaurants around the Triangle over a period of 15 months.

The crime spree happened between July 2018 and October 2019 at several McDonald's, Taco Bells, Wendy's, Bojangle's, Hardee's and other fast food restaurants. According to a search warrant from Raleigh Police Department, all of the robberies happened between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. In several of the robberies, the suspect told employees to put money into a bag, then forced them into the restaurant's freezer.

After the first two robberies at McDonald's restaurants in Wake Forest and Knightdale in 2018, detectives said the suspect seemed to have a familiarity with the restaurant's layout. They looked at employment records for both restaurants and found Damien Herring's name on the list of all 106 employees between the two franchises.

Herring was later charged with nine of these fast food robberies in Garner, Raleigh, Johnston County and Wake Forest, including the first July 2018 robbery at the Wake Forest McDonald's. Herring was arrested after investigators searched his Raleigh apartment in January.

After analyzing surveillance video, shell casings and cell phone records, investigators said they have reason to believe Herring may have been involved with all 17 of these robberies. He has yet to be charged in connection to the other eight robberies.

According to the search warrant, Herring was previously convicted of felonies including second-degree murder in 1996.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighdurhamwake forestcarymorrisvillejohnston countygarnerattempted robberyrobberyfast food restaurantarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News