2 minors arrested months after deadly shooting of 19-year-old woman in Fayetteville

A Fayetteville mom is mourning her 19-year-old daughter, Danielle Golscher, who was killed in a shooting at a Fayetteville gas station.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people under the age of 18 face first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a Fayetteville woman that happened back in July.

Danielle Claire Golcher, 19, was found shot dead at the Valero gas station on Bragg Boulevard at around 1:30 in the morning on July 17. Police said a man was also found injured in the area.

Homicide detectives with Fayetteville Police Department worked the case for just over a month before making the first arrest. On Aug. 19, the first juvenile suspect was taken into custody. Then on Sept. 4, the second juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

Both of the suspects are being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators did not release any further details about how they identified the suspects or what lead up to the deadly shooting. Plus, since the suspects are in the juvenile system, their identities will not be released. That could change if prosecutors decide to charge them as adults.

As for Golcher, her mother previously told ABC11 she wanted to remember her daughter for the person she was.

"She just loved to be outside; she loved to be around people; she loved animals, you know, her family," Susan Golcher said.

Golcher describes her daughter as a sweet and compassionate animal lover who was often helping others. The 19-year-old was known for being a passionate, talented softball player.