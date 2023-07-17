Woman killed, man injured in Fayetteville shooting

Bragg Boulevard was closed from Ames Street to MLK Freeway for the investigation, but has since reopened.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One woman is dead and a man was hurt in a shooting that took place in Fayetteville.

At 1:26 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a female suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Valero gas station.

Danielle Claire Golcher, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978.