MASS SHOOTING

Who is David Katz? What we know about the Jacksonville Madden shooting suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities believe 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore opened fire at a Madden tournament in Jacksonville, killing at least two people before turning the gun on himself.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
Police have identified 24-year-old David Katz as the suspect in a shooting in Jacksonville on Sunday that left Katz and at least two others dead.

Here's everything we know about Katz so far.

MADDEN TOURNAMENT SHOOTING

EA Sports confirmed that the shooting took place during a "Madden NFL 19" competition. The competition was being held at GLHF Game Bar, located at the Jacksonville Landing outdoor mall complex.

Authorities were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. local time after they say Katz opened fire with a single firearm.



In a video stream of the competition, a sound that appears to be gunshots can be heard before the stream cuts off.

A witness told local television station WJXX that the shooting started after an argument over the tournament. ABC has not been able to independently verify that claim.

Authorities said Katz died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

BALTIMORE HOME RAIDED

Katz lives in south Baltimore, according to local media reports.

An upscale townhouse raided overnight by the FBI belongs to Katz's father, the Associated Press reports. The home is located near Baltimore's Inner Harbor. Reporters who gathered outside the house did not see the FBI removing any bags of evidence.

WHAT ELSE WE KNOW ABOUT KATZ

EA Sports' website listed a player named David Katz as a 2017 championship winner.

Police confirmed that Katz had won a Madden tournament in the past. They said he was staying in town for the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES

Jacksonville shooting: Suspect, 2 others killed in Madden tournament shooting

What are competitive gaming eSports tournaments?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfloridagun violencemass shootingvideo game
Related
PHOTOS: Jacksonville video game tournament shooting response
What are competitive gaming tournaments?
MASS SHOOTING
Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame
Suspect, 2 others killed in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting
53 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
MGM Resorts sues Las Vegas shooting victims
More mass shooting
Top Stories
Raleigh home invasion ends with police chase, crash in downtown Durham
ABC11's got you covered for Back to School
Landscaping truck overturns in Franklin County, closes US 401
Suspect, 2 others killed in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting
Fall foliage in the NC mountains: Boom or bust this year?
Giraffe joins wedding party
Debunking head lice myths as your child returns back to school
Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame
Show More
100 pounds of cocaine found hidden inside pineapple boxes
Man dies following Fayetteville car crash
Homicide investigation underway after man's death in Wilson
Funeral for Shanann Watts, 2 daughters to be held in Pinehurst
Traffic Alert: Raleigh road closed overnight Sunday
More News