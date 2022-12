David's Toy Project on a mission to bring smiles to pediatric cancer patients

Young cancer survivor providing toys for pediatric cancer patients and their siblings

KATY, Texas -- A boy from Katy continues his mission to make young cancer patients smile one toy at a time.

David Lauritzen, age 12, is a cancer survivor himself.

He started "Davids Toy project" in 2016 by collecting coins in a jar.

This year they raised nearly $100,000.