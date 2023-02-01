2 men killed in Durham quadruple shooting identified

Two people are dead and two others were hurt in a shooting that took place in a Durham neighborhood.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people who died in a shooting that took place in Durham have been identified.

Durham police officers said the two victims in the shooting are Jason Epps, 34, of Durham and Terence Kimble, 58, of Durham. Two other people were hurt.

Police said they got a shooting call around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived on Sudbury Road they found four men who were shot.

The other two men who were hurt were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Investigator A. Ramos at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29245 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.