Man who flew with actor William Shatner to space killed in New Jersey plane crash

We are devastated to hear of the sudden passing of Glen de Vries. He brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and to his fellow crewmates. His passion for aviation, his charitable work, and his dedication to his craft will long be revered and admired. pic.twitter.com/1hwnjntTVs — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) November 12, 2021

LAKE KEMAH, New Jersey -- A man who recently traveled to space with actor William Shatner was one of two killed in a small plane crash in New Jersey Thursday afternoon.New Jersey State Police identified the two men who died as 49-year-old Glen De Vries and 54-year-old Thomas Fischer.De Vries was the CEO of Medidata, and just last month was on board the Blue Origin flight that carried the "Star Trek" actor to space.Fischer owned Fischer Aviation, a family-run flight school, and was its head instructor, according to public reports.Troopers responded at 2:50 p.m. to the report of a small aircraft crash in Sussex County.They located the single-engine Cessna 172 in a state park near Lake Kemah, after the FAA issued an alert for the missing aircraft.The aircraft departed from Essex County Airport for Sussex Airport.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.