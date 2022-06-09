Harnett Co. deputies shoot man carrying weapon

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot by a deputy early Thursday morning.

A call came in around 12:30 a.m. about someone walking along NC 27 carrying a weapon.


Deputies responded and found a man carrying a rifle.

We do not know the identity of the person shot. The identities of the deputies involved has also not been released.

There was a weapon found at the scene that does not belong to the sheriff's office.

Harnett County Sheriff, Wayne Coats, had this to say about the shooting.


"Anytime you lose a life it's a tragedy. You don't want these things to happen, but there is something that triggered this. So one thing is we need to keep this family in prayer and the officers in prayers," he said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into what led up to the shooting.

An area of NC 27 near NC 24 is closed while the investigation takes place.
