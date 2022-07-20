One person dead in Hope Mills shooting

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hope Mills police say they are investigating a homicide.

Officers responded to a shots fired call late last night at a restaurant called "Grandson's Buffet" on Marracco Drive.


That's where a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds was found in the parking lot. He later died.

We are still waiting to find out more details about the person who died and if police have arrested any suspects.
