One man killed in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a shooting that killed one man.

Officers say it happened Monday night in the 500 block of Liberty Street.

Police responded to a shooting call shortly after 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Based on preliminary investigation, the shooting does not appear to be random. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Bongarten at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.