3 charged with murder in Raleigh stabbing case

Friday, December 2, 2022 11:17AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people have been arrested for murder in a stabbing case where a 69-year-old was killed, according to Raleigh police.

On November 30 at 5:47 a.m., Raleigh police responded to a "person down" call in the 3600 block of New Bern Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a man dead from injuries consistent with a stabbing. The victim was identified as Keith Graham, 69.

An investigation led to three suspects being arrested.

Elaine Neal, 53, Brian Wynn, 49, and Tiffany Daly, 38, were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the case.

