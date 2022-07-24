Officials in Hoke County launch death investigation after finding body in Rockfish home

ROCKFISH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities in Hoke County launch a death investigation after one person is found dead.The incident occurred on Franklin Road in the Rockfish community just outside of Raeford. Residents reported hearing sounds of gunfire in the neighborhood overnight.Officials removed a body from a home near the intersection with Village Lane.A cause of death has not been released at this time.This is a breaking story and will be updated.