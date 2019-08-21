RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The defamation trial against author Nicholas Sparks is wrapping up in Raleigh.
Sparks is accused of tarnishing the reputation of a man who once ran the private school Sparks founded.
Saul Benjamin sued sparks and the school. Benjamin said Sparks wrongfully terminated him from his position at the school. He also said Sparks told parents he had mental illness.
Sparks said that Benjamin chose to turn his firing into a resignation, therefore making it voluntary termination.
As for the charges of mental illness, Sparks' attorneys deny anyone telling parents of Benjamin's mental health. The attorneys also said that Benjamin's mental health had nothing to do with the termination of his employment.
The trial began last Wednesday. A week after its start, the case is expected to be given to the jury to decide.
Cameras are not allowed in the court, but ABC11 will bring you the verdict as soon as it is made public.
Defamation trial of Nicholas Sparks wrapping up
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More