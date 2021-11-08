Delta to restore non-stop service from RDU to Paris next summer

MORRISVILLE, N,C, (WTVD) -- Getting to Paris from central North Carolina is going to get a lot easier next summer.Delta is restoring its trans-Atlantic service from RDU to Paris on Aug. 3.The airline is also restoring flights from Portland to Amsterdam and Cincinnati to Paris.Delta said its summer 2022 schedule will jump 90 percent in additional trans-Atlantic capacity compared with summer 2021.At New York-JFK, Delta said it will operate up to 29 daily flights to 23 trans-Atlantic destinations in summer 2022, including restarting pre-COVID service to Zurich on Feb. 6, Brussels on March 26, Edinburgh on May 1, and Copenhagen and Prague on May 26.The airline will also operate up to 18 daily flights from Atlanta to 14 trans-Atlantic destinations, including restarting service to Munich on Dec. 13, resuming nonstop service to Milan on May 1, increasing service to Amsterdam to three times a day, London and Rome to twice daily, upgrading Dublin service to an Airbus A330-300 and the recently launched service to Athens returns May 1.