1-year-old shot in head while playing with gun found in parent's nightstand

Deputies in Lincoln County are investigating after a 1-year-old was accidentally shot while playing inside.

The incident happened on Sunday at a home on Lightview Lane.

Officials said two children, ages 1 and 3, were playing inside when they found a .380 caliber handgun inside of their parent's nightstand, WSOC reports.

Detectives said the child's father was outside smoking when he heard the gun go off.

He and his wife rushed inside to find the child had been shot.

Officials said the bullet grazed the child's head but do not believe it went through the skill.

The extent of the child's injuries is unknown.
