Deputies looking for suspect in lemonade stand armed robbery

Authorities are looking for a teenager who allegedly held up a child's lemonade stand at gunpoint.It happened in the Town of Monroe in Union County about 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.Deputies said the teen, wearing a camouflage hat, pointed a gun at the child's stomach, demanded money, and ran away.The suspect got away with the child's $20 that he was saving to buy a lawnmower.The child mows the neighbor's yards to make money.Authorities found a black BB handgun and a black camouflage hat near the scene.Police believe the robber got away on a bike.