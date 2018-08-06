Deputies looking for suspect in lemonade stand armed robbery

Authorities are looking for a teenager who allegedly held up a child's lemonade stand at gunpoint.

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --
It happened in the Town of Monroe in Union County about 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.

Deputies said the teen, wearing a camouflage hat, pointed a gun at the child's stomach, demanded money, and ran away.

The suspect got away with the child's $20 that he was saving to buy a lawnmower.

The child mows the neighbor's yards to make money.

Authorities found a black BB handgun and a black camouflage hat near the scene.

Police believe the robber got away on a bike.
