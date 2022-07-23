Sampson County deputy shot, one suspect still on the run

Sampson County deputy shot, one suspect in custody

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sampson County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was shot after investigating a car theft.

The shooting took place on Hayne Stretch Road in Roseboro.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was airlifted to Sampson Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Their condition is not known at this time.

After a search, a suspect was taken into custody on Sir Lane outside of Roseboro shortly before 5:00 a.m.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Michael Walthall Jr. from Pennsylvania.

Deputies are still searching for a second suspect.
