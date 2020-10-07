George Floyd

Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin released on bond in George Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video kneeling on the back of George Floyd's neck, posted bond and was released from jail late Wednesday morning.

Chauvin, whose bail was set at $1 million, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the days after Floyd's recorded death by police, which sparked nationwide protests and cries for police reform.

The former officer was one of four facing charges in connection to the death of Floyd, a Black man, who police confronted over suspicion of counterfeit bills on May 25.

The three other officers, J. Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four were fired.

Back in August, Chauvin asked a judge to dismiss the charges against him, citing insufficient evidence.

This a developing story. All updates will be added to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotarace relationscaught on videogeorge floydu.s. & worldpolice officerrace in americapolice brutalitypolicecaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Documents show large police presence at George Floyd burial
Minneapolis to name stretch of street for George Floyd
Raleigh police chief addresses use of tear gas, cost of Floyd protests in May
4 ex-officers in George Floyd's death blame one another
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Groundbreaking ceremony held at Raleigh's Freedom Park
Hurricane Delta makes landfall as Category 2 storm
NC State Fair food event starts October 15
COVID-19 nurse donates her kidney to 18-month-old boy
Man accused in downtown Raleigh shooting held on $2M bond
'Deah Day' honors slain UNC students through free dental care
Army Reserve investigating Cal Cunningham amid scandal
Show More
Neighbors with rival signs have friendship despite differences
UNC sociologist receives 'Genius Grant'
LATEST: Hospitalizations remain over 1,000 for second day
Teachers upset as WCPSS board meets to discuss reopening plan
Nick Cordero's widow implores Trump to show empathy
More TOP STORIES News