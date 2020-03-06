Man, woman stole $3,700 worth of merchandise at Goldsboro Dick's Sporting Goods: Police

Ayatolla Hannibal and Candis Dunn of Raleigh.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are in custody after their suspected involvement in a robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods in Goldsboro.

According to Goldsboro police, both suspects, identified as 20-year-old Ayatolla Hannibal of Raleigh and 37-year-old Candis Dunn of Raleigh, were seen grabbing more than $3,700 worth of merchandise and running out of the store into a getaway vehicle.

Hannibal was arrested by WakeMed Campus Police on February 17 on outstanding warrants and booked in the Wake County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Dunn was arrested by the Wake County Sherriff's Office on outstanding warrants and booked in the Wake County Jail under a $12,000 secured bond.

The two suspects are charged with felony larceny, felony conspiracy, and felony possession of stolen property.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
goldsbororaleighcrimerobbery
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News