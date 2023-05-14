2 teens injured in dirt bike crash in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two teens were taken to the hospital Saturday after colliding with a pickup truck in Clayton.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Trailing Oak Trail at Black Forest Drive, off Glen Laurel Road. Police said an 18-year-old was driving a dirt bike with a 14-year-old girl on the back when they went through a stop sign and were hit by a Ford pickup truck. Both teens were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The driver of the dirt bike is facing pending charges.

