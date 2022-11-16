A first look at Disney100: The Exhibition! at the Franklin Institute

Created for the 100-year celebration of The Walt Disney Company, the world premiere exhibition will immerse guests in the beloved stories that have been dazzling fans since 1923.

PHILADELPHIA -- Disney is getting ready to celebrate 100 years of bringing its unique brand of magic to fans. In Philadelphia, rare artifacts will soon be on display in an exhibit set to open early next year.

"Disney100: The Exhibition" is coming to the Franklin Institute on February 18.

The exhibit is a celebration of 100 years of magic and storytelling, and this marks the world premiere.

On Wednesday, we got a sneak peek at a kickoff party, as we get ready for something even Disney said it has never done before.

The Philly Pops played Disney classics and the Franklin Institute hopes you will be their guest.

This exhibition features 10 themed galleries: from how it all started, to the theme parks, to the films we all love from the 100-year collection.

We also found out why the Franklin Institute is the perfect fit to kick off the world tour of this exhibit. It's a connection that dates back to 1941.

"Walt Disney provided drawings from the film "Fantasia" that overlaid constellations on the Fels Planetarium dome," said Larry Dubinski, the president & CEO of The Franklin Institute. "Our collections also hold the 1964 New York World's Fair souvenir record of the theme song and music from "It's a Small World' in four languages."

The 2004 Disney film "National Treasure" was also filmed at the Franklin Institute, with actor Nicholas Cage.

Becky Cline, the director of the Walt Disney Archives, brought along some of the company's "crown jewels" that will be on display. It includes rarely-seen original artworks and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia, including Walt Disney's cast member name tag.

"His was, of course, number one," Cline said. "Walt wore this on opening day, and it's a very special treasure in the archives."

They also have the whistle used to make the steamboat sounds in "Steamboat Willie" in 1928. It's the sound we hear at the beginning of each Disney film.

There's the storybook from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," featured in the film's opening shot, and the hilt to Rey's light saber in the Star Wars films.

Disney100: The Exhibition officially opens February 18. Tickets are on sale right now.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.